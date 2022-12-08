Himachal Pradesh election results: Congress holds lead, BJP behind

Congress party is ahead in 40 seats while BJP is leading in 25. If the trend holds, Congress will return to power in the hill state, which is known for voting out the ruling party. Congress President from the state, Pratibha Singh, might just become the first-ever CM of Himachal as Congress takes the huge lead.

The other probable contestants are Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri, Thakur Kaul Singh, and Asha Kumari. Since 2007, Himachal's Nadaun assembly constituency has seen the battle between two stalwarts: Indian National Congress's Sukhwinder Singh Sukku and Bharatiya Janata Party's Vijay Agnihotri. Both the respective candidates have been contesting against each other since 2007. In 2003, Sukhwinder Singh fought against Prabhat Chand and won by a huge margin of around 4,585 votes. In 2012, BJP won by a huge margin of 6,750 votes.