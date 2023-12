Himachal Pradesh: Fire breaks out in Kullu shed, one killed

A man of Nepali origin was killed after a fire broke out in a shed in Kullu, officials informed on Monday.

The incident happened at a shed near the LIC Complex in Sarwari, Kullu in Himachal Pradesh.

The deceased has been identified as Jeet Ram (85 years), who got burnt alive in the fire.

The fire department reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The officials have taken the deceased's body into possession, and the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

Further investigation is underway in the matter, the officials said.

( With inputs from ANI )

