Himachal Pradesh Governor, CM extend greetings on festival of colours

Shimla, March 25 Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Monday, extended warm greetings on the festive occasion of Holi.

Governor Shukla said that Holi, the festival of colours, has its own significance. He added that the festival would further strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and would go a long way in promoting the unity and integrity of the country.

Chief Minister Sukhu said that the fervour of Holi transcends the artificial barriers of religion, cast, creed and class and gives the message of social integration and fraternity.

