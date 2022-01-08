Himachal Pradesh: HC directs authorities to ensure repairing work at Leprosy Home in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the Deputy Commissioner, Shimla to inspect the Leprosy Home situated at Leprosy Colony, Phagli and to ensure necessary repairing work within a period of four weeks.

The Court was hearing the matter related to the lack of basic facilities for the leprosy patients residing in Leprosy Colony at Phagli.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed these orders on a petition filed by Neeraj Shashwat who has alleged that leprosy patients have been allotted a building at Phagli, Shimla by the government almost a decade ago which has turned into shabby condition. Shashwat alleged that since then no maintenance has been undertaken by the State in that building.

He also mentioned in the petition that the leprosy patients have no toilets, no proper water facility, electric fittings are in a dangerous condition, windows and doors are broken, there is leakage in sewerage system due to which patients have to go to toilet in open.

He said that the matter was taken up with the various authorities but none of them has shown any interest to improve the condition of these deprived people.

The plea said that the winter season has set in and the snowfall will aggravate the plight of the patients. The petitioner has requested to issue directions to the State to provide and maintain the basic amenities in the leprosy colony with immediate effect.

The Court posted the matter for March 7 for compliance.

( With inputs from ANI )

