Himachal slashes entry, tenting fee for treks in Dharamsala

Shimla, Jan 12 The Himachal Pradesh Forest Department has announced to slash the entry and tenting fee for treks in Dharamsala by half. And there would be no fee from registered local guides.

The Dharamsala forest circle has given a 50 per cent discount on entry fee and tenting fee for Triund and other trekking routes, a step that would go a long way in promoting tourism activities in the area, besides providing succour to the registered guides, an official statement said on Friday.

A spokesperson of Forest Department said here that the department had reduced the entry fee from Rs 200 to Rs 100 per head per day. The tenting fee had also been reduced from Rs 1,100 to Rs 550 for two persons, inclusive of entry fee.

The spokesperson added no fee would be charged from registered local guides who are registered with the Tourism Department under the H.P. Miscellaneous Adventure Activities Rules, 2021.

