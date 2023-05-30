"Hindi can become language that symbolizes our self-respect in govt affairs..." Mansukh Mandavia

New Delhi [India], May 30 : At the Hindi Advisory Committee meeting of the Ministry of Chemicals, and Fertilizers held on Tuesday, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandavia said, Hindi can become a language that symbolizes our self-respect in government affairs and brings us closer to the goal of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

Adding further, he said, "The present government has been steadfastly implementing the principles of Reform, Perform, and Transform of the use of Hindi".

"Promotion and increased use of Hindi brings us closer to the Prime Minister's vision of Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat," Mandaviya said, according to a press statement from the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

The Hindi Advisory Committee is a committee constituted in each ministry of the central government to promote official work in Hindi, which has a provision of holding at least two meetings in a year. The committee's primary objective is to promote the use of Hindi as the official language within the ministry's operations and provide valuable recommendations to further enhance its implementation.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, speaking at the event began with a profound quote from the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who emphasized the importance of utilizing Hindi in national practices for the expeditious progress of our nation. This sentiment resonates with the committee's mission to propel the adoption of Hindi as a medium of expression that reflects India's composite culture, as mandated by Article 351 of the Constitution of India.

In addition to this, The Minister emphasized the need for Ministries to use Hindi in their official work and said, "The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers is resolute in its commitment to fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted upon it by the Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs, to propagate the official language Hindi and accomplish the goals outlined in the annual program. The ministry recognizes Hindi as a symbol of our national and cultural unity, reflecting our collective nationalism."

He further said, "Under the visionary leadership of our esteemed Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, the present government has been steadfastly implementing the principles of Reform, Perform, and Transform. This philosophy extends to the realm of Hindi, as the government has made significant strides in advancing its use. Prime Minister Modi himself frequently utilizes Hindi as a means of communication during international forums, urging the representation of India's culture through a simple and comprehensible language that harmonizes with all Indian languages.

He spoke of the importance of leading from the front in the use of Hindi, as embodied by the Home Minister, as well as Chairperson of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee Shri Amit Shah, "Shri Amit Shah is himself an avid Hindi speaker, and ensures that work in his Ministries is done in Hindi."

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has established robust mechanisms to ensure compliance with the official language policy within its departments, undertakings, and offices. As a means of encouragement, the Minister presented Citation/Rajbhasha Shield to various undertakings to applaud their efforts in promoting and using Hindi as the official language.

The Minister further spoke of the relevance of these meetings in promoting the use of Hindi. "This committee and these meetings present an opportunity to channel our discussions towards providing a significant direction for the implementation of the official language policy. It is crucial to deliberate on how Hindi can become a language that symbolizes our self-respect in government affairs and brings us closer to the goal of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat."

The event was attended by Lok Sabha member Bhartruhari Mahtab, Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Arun Bharoka, S Aparna, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, and various senior officials of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, renowned journalists, Hindi scholars, and representatives of Hindi organizations.

