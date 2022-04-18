Hindu Sena moves Delhi HC seeking NIA probe in Jahangirpuri violence
By IANS | Published: April 18, 2022 02:31 PM2022-04-18T14:31:57+5:302022-04-18T14:45:09+5:30
New Delhi, April 18 The Hindu Sena, a right-wing organisation, on Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking ...
New Delhi, April 18 The Hindu Sena, a right-wing organisation, on Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking a National Investigation Agency
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app