Hindus living in fear under Congress regime, claims K'taka BJP leader

Bengaluru, April 18 Senior BJP leader and the Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka on Thursday alleged that under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's rule Hindus in Karnataka were living in fear.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Ashoka said "The Congress government is encouraging terrorist activities in Karnataka. The government led by CM Siddaramaiah had brought down the Hanuman flag. Hindus are living in fear under the rule of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and gang."

He warned that if the Goonda Act is not enforced against those attacking individuals for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' and if sedition charges are not filed, the BJP will take to the streets.

Following an incident where three youths were assaulted by a gang for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans on Wednesday, the BJP leader said, "I am cautioning the police department regarding this matter. We will set a deadline and commence protests from tomorrow after consulting state party president B.Y. Vijayendra."

Ashoka accused the Congress government of supporting terrorist activities in Karnataka. He alleged that instead of curbing thuggery, the Congress was giving tacit approval. He said that in the Congress rule, chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' has become a criminal act, thereby disregarding the interests of the Hindu majority.

Ashoka said that the accused in the attack on the youths "are likely to be released after being fed biryani, without being charged under the Goonda Act and with no sedition charges".

He said that the statement made by Congress MP D.K. Suresh, brother of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, about dividing the country has emboldened fundamentalists in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, BJP workers protested outside the Vidyaranyapura police station demanding the imposition of the Goonda Act and sedition charges against the accused.

Ashoka also criticised the Congress government for hastily concluding that the Bengaluru cafe blast was due to business rivalry. He claimed that this government's tenure would be short-lived, as people have developed a strong aversion to it.

