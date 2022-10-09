Hindustan Unilever reduces prices of soaps, detergents ahead of Diwali

Hindustan Unilever has reportedly slashed prices of its soaps and detergents like Dove and Rin by 2 to 19 per cent. The price reduction this months comes ahead of Diwali. After continuous price hikes by the FMCG major amid high inflation and increased raw material costs, the cut in prices comes as a relief for its customers.

Raw material prices started to correct from their peak levels in the April-June quarter. In the last four quarters, analysts said, FMCG companies have taken price increases of 8-15 per cent, according to a report in Business Standard. Among the HUL products that will now be sold at reduced prices after the latest cut include Surf Excel liquid (to Rs 112 from Rs 115 for a 500-ml pack) and Rin detergent powder (to Rs 99 from Rs 103 for a1-kg pack). A Lifebuoy soap pack of 4 (125g each) will cost Rs 132, down from Rs 140, while Dove soap (50 gm) now cost