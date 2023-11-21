History-sheeter fakes death to evade arrest, nabbed in K'taka

Bengaluru, Nov 21 The Karnataka police have arrested a history-sheeter who faked his death to evade arrest for two years, police said on Tuesday.

The City Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths arrested Mallikarjuna aka Malli, a history-sheeter in the Whitefield police station of Bengaluru.

According to the police, the accused was involved in two murder cases that occurred in Kadubeesanahalli and Rajanukunte localities in Bengaluru.

He had been missing for two years, and when the police inquired about his whereabouts, the family members claimed that he was no longer alive. Even the accused's friends and relatives were informed of his supposed death.

The family members had also obtained documents to support the claim that the accused had passed away. Growing suspicious about these assertions, the police investigated the matter and got to know that he was still alive.

The accused rowdy-sheeter had been constantly moving from place to place, evading arrest. However, the CCB team succeeded in arresting him.

