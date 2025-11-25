Holiday in Delhi today on Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom day

New Delhi, Nov 25 The Delhi government has declared a public holiday on Tuesday to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, whose unparalleled sacrifice for the protection of faith and human dignity is being remembered across the nation with deep reverence.

The Delhi government, which had earlier listed November 25 as a restricted holiday, upgraded it to a full public holiday to allow citizens to participate in commemorative events and pay homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur’s legacy.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the decision ahead of the three-day ‘Gurmat Samagam’ near the Red Fort, which began on Sunday.

In a message shared on X, the Chief Minister said, “May Guru Sahib’s timeless message of courage, compassion, and freedom of faith continue to guide and inspire us in our collective journey ahead.” She has been personally supervising preparations for the grand commemoration and recently carried out an on-site inspection of the venue at the Red Fort.

During her review, CM Gupta assessed arrangements related to security, traffic regulation, lighting, crowd management, cleanliness, drinking water, and emergency services. She directed officials to ensure that all preparations meet the highest standards and that devotees face no inconvenience during the event. Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra, along with several dignitaries, were also present during the inspection.

The Red Fort, a historic symbol closely associated with Guru Tegh Bahadur’s supreme sacrifice, is hosting the three-day event from November 23 to 25. The programme includes a grand museum showcasing rare historical accounts related to the Guru, a special light-and-sound show on the ramparts, and Satsang–Kirtan sessions by seven Sangat groups. The Chief Minister urged people from across Delhi and beyond to participate in this once-in-a-century commemoration.

In Uttar Pradesh, the state government has also declared a public holiday today to mark the 350th Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur. All government offices, schools, and educational institutions across the state will remain closed in honour of the Guru’s legacy.

Both states are observing the day with devotion and respect, highlighting Guru Tegh Bahadur’s enduring message of courage, freedom of conscience, and protection of righteousness.

