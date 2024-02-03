Honour for Me but Also for Ideals and Principles I Served: LK Advani on Bharat Ratna

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani expressed profound gratitude on Saturday upon being conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor. In a statement following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of the accolade, the 96-year-old stalwart highlighted that the award not only acknowledges his personal contributions but also upholds the ideals and principles he dedicatedly served throughout his life.

With utmost humility and gratitude, I accept the Bharat Ratna that has been conferred on me today, he said in a statement soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his name for the country’s highest civilian honour.

The 96-year-old leader, the longest serving president of the BJP, said ever since he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as its volunteer at the age of 14 years he has sought reward in only one thing in dedicated and selfless service of my beloved country in whatever task life assigned to me.

He said what has inspired his life is the motto: “This life is not mine. My life is for my nation.” Today, he said, he gratefully remembers two persons with whom he had the honour of working closely – Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, awarded the Bharat Ratna earlier.

In a poignant tribute, Advani also expressed heartfelt gratitude to his family members, particularly his late wife Kamla, for their unwavering support and encouragement. The acknowledgment encapsulates Advani's enduring dedication to serving his nation and his profound appreciation for those who have accompanied him on his journey.



