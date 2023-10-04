How can my communications to ED shared by Bengal LoP on social media, questions Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata, Oct 4 Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary and party's Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, on Wednesday, accused Enforcement Directorate (ED) of leaking information, regarding his communiques with the central agency, to Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

“How can my replies or communications to ED be shared by Suvendu Adhikari on social media? This poses a question on the credibility of ED. Let there be a CBI enquiry on this matter. I am seriously considering approaching the legal way on this matter,” he said while addressing media persons after returning to Kolkata from New Delhi.

However, he refused to make any comment on his next course of action following the fresh summon to ED asking him to be present at the agency’s Salt Lake office on October 9.

“You will come to know my next course of action at the right time. This matter is pending in the court and hence I am unable to make any comment on this issue. All I can say is that while on one hand BJP is garlanding and felicitating branded offenders who are with them, on the other hand it is unleashing central agencies like ED and CBI against leaders of the opposition bloc,” Banerjee said.

Reacting to a question on ED’s summons to his wife Rujira Narula Banerjee and his parents Lata Banerjee and Amit Banerjee for questioning in connection with the cash-for-school job case in West Bengal, Banerjee said that this is not the first time that his family members had been summoned by the central agencies.

“Previously they have summoned both my wife and sister-in-law though in relation to a different case. Now, they are summoning them in this case,” he said.

