Huge crowd gathers to bid final farewell to Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi

Thousands of people lined up at Shri Bhawani Niketan School and College in Jaipur to pay their final respects to Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena national president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, who was shot dead on Tuesday. The last rites will be performed at his native village in Hanumangarh today. Protests were seen all over Jaipur on Wednesday following a bandh called by the Rajput communities. Markets were closed in Jaipur and some other Rajasthan districts and protesters blocked roads and stopped trains. Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the state. While the Central Armed Police Force has been deployed in Jaipur and other parts of Rajasthan to avert untoward incidents on the day of his funeral.

Rapid Action Force personnel have also been deployed at certain sensitive locations. The situation, however, remains under control. The situation is under control as of now. "We are keeping a close watch on the situation and working in close coordination with the state police," the official added. The entire sequence of events leading up to the murder will be investigated by a retired judge of the high court, officials announced on Wednesday. The police have also set up a special investigation team to probe into the killing. On Facebook, gangster Rohit Godara -- said to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang -- has claimed responsibility and said Gogamedi was killed for "backing" his enemies. Police have also identified the two alleged killers as Rohit Rathore from Jaipur and Nitin Fauji from Haryana's Mahendragarh, and announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to their arrest.

