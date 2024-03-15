Human Development Index: India Ranks 134, Behind Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and China

According to the United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP’s) latest report on human development, India ranks at 134 on the global Human Development Index (HDI). The report also revealed that rich countries are experiencing unprecedented levels of growth, while other countries failed to regain their pre-pandemic progress.

According to the Human Development Report 2023-24, titled ‘Breaking the Gridlock: Reimagining cooperation in a polarized world,’ HDI is projected to reach record highs in 2023 after declines in 2020 and 2021, there is a stark contrast in development levels between rich and poor nations.

Categorised as ‘Very High’, ‘High’, ‘Medium’ and ‘Low Human Development’, China and Sri Lanka ranked at 75 and 78, respectively, in the High Human Development category compared to India, which stands at 134. India also ranks below Bhutan (125) and Bangladesh (129), despite all three being categorised under ‘Medium Human Development’.

“The widening human development gap revealed by the report shows that the two-decade trend of steadily reducing inequalities between wealthy and poor nations is now in reverse. Despite our deeply interconnected global societies, we are falling short. We must leverage our interdependence and capacities to address our shared and existential challenges and ensure people’s aspirations are met,” said Achim Steiner, head of the UN Development Programme.