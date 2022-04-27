Husband leaves wife at lover's place after 4 months of marriage

A disturbing incident has come to light in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. A man has left his wife at the home of her lover just four months after marriage. However, the dowry received at the wedding has not been returned. The girl got married to a young man named Shiva, a resident of Shahbad police station four months ago. Her father had also given a lot of dowry during the wedding. But it is said that the argument started between the daughter and the son-in-law for various reasons.

According to the information received, this strange incident has taken place in a village in Ajimnagar Police Thane area. The young man found out that his wife was having an affair with a young man before marriage. When he heard this, he became very angry. He told his wife to get ready for a wedding and left her on the road to her boyfriend's village. Often such incidents occur in series, films. But in reality, this has come as a shock to the family as well.

According to the girl's father Chandrapal, this has caused a lot of humiliation in the society. The girl was given a dowry by spending hard earned money. But now the son-in-law is not returning the dowry and he has also left the girl at her lover's place. They want the dowry back so that they can marry another girl with this money. If he has left my daughter, dowry should also be returned. Chandrapal demanded this from Shiva.