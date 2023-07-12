Hyderabad: 7 people including 3 children injured in fire due to gas leak

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 12 : In a tragic incident in Domalaguda PS limits, seven people of a family including three childrens were injured in a fire accident due to an alleged gas leakage on Tuesday.

The police rushed the injured to Gandhi Hospital. A case has been registered in this matter.

“At around 11 AM today, we received information that a fire broke out at the house of Nagamama in Rose Colony of Domalguda. When we reached the spot, we found that all of the victims were injured. We immediately called the ambulance and shifted the victims to Gandhi Hospital," Domalaguda CI, Srinivas Reddy said.

According to the police, six women and one man were injured in the incident including the daughter and 3 grandchildren of Nagamama who has visited the house on the occasion of the Bonalu festival.

The cause of the fire is the alleged gas leak during the cooking of sweets for the festival.

“4 people have sustained severe injuries and others sustained minor injuries. All the children have sustained 50 per cent burns. A case has been registered. Further investigation is going on,” he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

