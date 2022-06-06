Hyderabad: Boy loses Rs 36 lakh while playing online game
Published: June 6, 2022
Online games are a huge craze among the youth. A disturbing incident has taken place in Hyderabad. A 16-year-old boy has lost Rs 36 lakh by playing online games on his mobile. The boy, who lives in the Amberpet area of Hyderabad, used his mother's bank account to pay for online games. According to the Hyderabad Police Cyber Crime Branch, the boy had downloaded a free fire gaming app on his grandfather's mobile. The game would initially cost Rs 1,500 and then Rs 10,000 from a bank account. After he became addicted to the game, he started spending money without telling his family. The boy, a 21-year-old student of the deceased police officer, was paying between Rs 1.45 lakh and Rs 2 lakh.
When his mother went to SBI Bank to withdraw money, she found out that there was no money in it. She was shocked to hear this. A total of Rs 27 lakh was spent from the account. After that, she checked the account with HDFC Bank and found that Rs 9 lakh had also gone missing. The woman lodged a complaint with Cyber Crime. She told police that she had kept the money in two banks after her husband's death. But the boy's actions have come as a shock to her.