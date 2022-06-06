Hyderabad: Boy loses Rs 36 lakh while playing online game

Online games are a huge craze among the youth. A disturbing incident has taken place in Hyderabad. A 16-year-old boy has lost Rs 36 lakh by playing online games on his mobile. The boy, who lives in the Amberpet area of ​​Hyderabad, used his mother's bank account to pay for online games. According to the Hyderabad Police Cyber ​​Crime Branch, the boy had downloaded a free fire gaming app on his grandfather's mobile. The game would initially cost Rs 1,500 and then Rs 10,000 from a bank account. After he became addicted to the game, he started spending money without telling his family. The boy, a 21-year-old student of the deceased police officer, was paying between Rs 1.45 lakh and Rs 2 lakh.

When his mother went to SBI Bank to withdraw money, she found out that there was no money in it. She was shocked to hear this. A total of Rs 27 lakh was spent from the account. After that, she checked the account with HDFC Bank and found that Rs 9 lakh had also gone missing. The woman lodged a complaint with Cyber ​​Crime. She told police that she had kept the money in two banks after her husband's death. But the boy's actions have come as a shock to her.

