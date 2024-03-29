Hyderabad: Fire breaks Out In Parking Lot of Confiscated Vehicles In Namapally

A fire broke out in the parking lot of vehicles seized by the state Police Department. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Visual shows that seized two-wheelers parked in a plot belonging to the police department caught fire and turned to ashes. As soon as the information was received, a team of fire tenders reached the spot.

MLA Nampally, Majid Hussain says, "... Vehicles seized by the police during lockdown caught fire... As soon as we received information, AIMIM corporators and the locals helped the fire brigade in dousing the fire... The power supply was also cut but will be restored soon... Such dump yards of seized vehicles should be cleared by the police soon...