Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Private Firm in Jubilee Hills (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at a private company in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, the fire erupted on a floor of the building where large quantities of waste material were dumped.

VIDEO | A fire broke out at a private firm located in Film Nagar of Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills earlier today. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/XMkTCk8l00 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 25, 2024

Upon receiving information, local police and fire department personnel rushed to the scene and initiated efforts to douse the flames. The office of the firm is located at Journalist Colony in Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills.

Fire officials reported that a significant amount of combustible waste material caught fire, leading to heavy smoke in the neighbourhood. Workers in nearby offices quickly evacuated their premises.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. Fire tenders from a nearby station responded promptly and began firefighting operations. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.