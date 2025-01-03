Hyderabad-Kerala Bus Accident: Ayyappa Devotees' Vehicle Crashes Near Kottayam ,1 Dead, 30 Injured (Watch Video)

A bus carrying Ayyappa devotees from the Old City of Hyderabad met with an accident on Wednesday near Kanmala Attivalam in Kottayam, Kerala, while en route to Sabarimala. The bus, traveling from Madannapet, Hyderabad, lost control and veered off the ghat road. Fortunately, a major catastrophe was avoided due to trees along the route that helped stop the bus from further sliding down the hill.

The tragic incident resulted in one fatality—bus driver Raju from Saidabad, who died on the spot. Additionally, 8 passengers sustained serious injuries, and 22 others were left with minor injuries. The victims were rushed to Kottayam Medical College Hospital for immediate treatment. The accident occurred approximately 15 km away from the Pamba river, while the bus was heading from Kottayam to Sabarimala. Eyewitnesses reported that the intervention of trees helped prevent a larger tragedy.The authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, while the injured passengers are being cared for in the hospital.