Hyderabad: Man killed after speeding car hits two-wheeler

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 8 : In a hit-and-run incident in the upscale Banjara Hills area of Hyderabad, a GHMC employee was killed after his two-wheeler was rammed by a speeding high-end vehicle on Friday.

The victim was identified as Bala Chander Yadav, the Banjara Hills police said, adding that the vehicle had been identified but not impounded yet.

Narender, an inspector posted at Banjara Hills police station, said, "A hit-and-run incident was reported in Banjara Hills police station limits in Hyderabad. A GHMC employee, identified as Bala Chander Yadav, was killed after his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding car today. The accident took place after the motorist lost control over the wheel. The car has been tracked down but yet to be impounded."

Further details are awaited.

