Hyderabad police reorganised after 35 years

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 21 : Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand on Saturday reorganised the Hyderabad city police after 35 years, said a press release.

Due to the increase in population, the state government felt the need for 'Mega City Policing', apart from improvement in infrastructure like roads and buildings to meet this challenge, added the press release.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, commissioner CV Anand said, "The city has recently opened 11 new police stations, 13 new traffic police stations, five new women police stations and an additional 1,252 police personnel recruited to improve the safety and security of the public."

"A new police station is being established for the Secretariat in BRK Bhavan where two ACPs and two inspectors will be on duty for the security of the Secretariat. A total of 30 Law & Order and 21 traffic officials have been assigned to the security of the Secretariat," said CP further.

The new police station will start functioning from June 2nd and FIRs will be registered. CP informed that required vehicles, computers and bikes will be given to the new police stations and the government has allocated Rs 33 crores for the same.

35 years ago, there was a population of 25 lakhs under the jurisdiction of the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate, now it has increased to 85 lakhs, there were 8,76,126 vehicles in 1987 and now there are 80,70,852 vehicles.

Currently, the city has three commissionerates named Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda which take care of peace and security of 1.6 crores with a 40 lakh floating population.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor