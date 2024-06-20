Hyderabad Robbery Videos: Burqa-Clad Robbers Steal Gold, Stab Shop Owner in Medchal

Two burqa-clad robbers in Hyderabad looted a jewellery shop and stabbed a shop owner in broad daylight in Hyderabad. According to a TV9 Telugu report, the incident occurred in Medchal on Thursday, and CCTV footage of the robbery went viral on social media websites.

The Shree Jagadamba Jewellers shop owner was admitted to the hospital after he was injured after robbers stabbed him with a big knife after he opposed them.

The viral CCTV videos, which are making rounds on the internet, show the two men, one in a burqa and the other wearing a helmet, entering the jewellery store and threatening the owner, Sesharam and then stabbing him in the neck. It is also seen a worker working at the store ran inside the room in fear after the owner was stabbed.

A day light robbery incident at Hyderabad Medchal today



Two thugs in burqas attacked Shree Jagdamba Jewellers, stabbing the owner under the neck and demanding gold. Some gold was stolen, as per locals. The entire scene is captured on CCTV. Police are on-site and actively… pic.twitter.com/rPSA7jICLI — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) June 20, 2024

Another video shows the robber walking out with some money and gold and then escaping on a bike. Suddenly, the worker comes with a chair and hits one of the burqa-clad thieve. However, both robbers flee the scene, and the gold shop owner and another worker can be seen running out to seek help from the locals.

The injured shop owner has been treated at the hospital and said to be stable. The police registered the case after watching the CCTV video and check posts were set up in Medchal neighbourhood to identify the suspects with the help of CCTV cameras.