Hyderabad Shocker: Minor Dies from Anaesthesia Overdose During Eye Treatment In Telangana

A case has been registered against an eye care hospital in the city following the death of a minor girl, allegedly due to an anaesthesia overdose. The incident occurred within the Nacharam police station limits on Saturday. According to Nacharam Inspector Rudvir Kumar, the girl, who hailed from Ramachandrapuram, was initially taken to Anand Eye Hospital in Habsiguda on Friday night after a small piece of a wooden stick accidentally entered her eye while she was playing.

During the treatment, the minor lost consciousness, and her condition reportedly deteriorated, which her parents attributed to an overdose of anaesthesia. The girl was subsequently shifted to another private hospital for further treatment. Inspector Rudvir stated that the exact cause of the incident is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway.Earlier, an officer from Nacharam reported that the girl was brain-dead and her chances of survival were slim. Despite ongoing treatment, she was declared dead close to midnight.

