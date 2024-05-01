I had flagged the alliance with AAP, says ex-Gujarat Congress leader Rohan Gupta

New Delhi, May 1 Former Congress leader in Gujarat, Rohan Gupta, who recently joined the BJP, said on Wednesday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now seeking votes after causing maximum damage to the grand old party.

While resigning from the Congress, he had also flagged the alliance between the AAP and the Congress, Gupta said on Wednesday.

Stating that two issues have always been part of the Congress' ideology, Gupta said, “The first is nationalism, and the second is its stand against corruption. The Congress had flagged the exercise policy 'scam' in the national capital, saying the AAP leaders were involved in corruption. Then what was the compulsion for the Congress to align with AAP whose leaders are in jail now?"

Intensifying his attack on the Congress, Gupta said in Punjab, AAP is not in an alliance with the Congress, but the two sides are joining hands in Delhi, Haryana, and Gujarat.

Referring to Arvinder Singh Lovely, who resigned from the post of Delhi Congress chief recently, Gupta said that Congress workers are resigning from the party because attempts are being made to suppress their voices.

"How will the Congress leaders face the public in Delhi? Those against whom they levelled allegations are now asking for votes for them,” he added.

