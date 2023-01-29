I have a long way to go: Super 30 founder, Padma Shri awardee Anand Kumar

Patna, Jan 29 Anand Kumar, the founder of the famous educational institute Super 30, is happy to find his name in the list of Padma Shri recipients, but has said that this is not the last stop in his journey.

He said that there is still a long way to go as meritorious children from economically weaker families remained to be benefited.

In a conversation with after the announcement of the Padma Shri award, Kumar talked about his upcoming ventures and got nostalgic about the past.

Kumar said that he had received many awards abroad, but the country's Padma Shri award has its own importance.

Describing the award as special, he said that he was thankful to everybody for making him worthy of the honour.

Kumar's father was a clerk in a post office and was unable to afford his children's fees for a private school.

Due to financial constraints, Kumar studied in Patna High school - a Hindi medium government school and pursued his further studies from BN College.

Due to a personal setback, when he could not afford to go abroad to study despite being selected, he decided to take classes for students from economically weaker sections of the society to help them prepare for the IIT exams, free of cost.

He started Super 30 and his whole family helped, where free food and accommodation, along with study material for one year was provided to 30 students from poor families.

Hundreds of his students have created history by clearing the exam in their first attempt.

When asked about actor Hrithik Roshan's biographical drama film Super 30, he said that one feels more content if success is achieved after a struggle.

Kumar said that he had been working on more plans.

He assured the students preparing for IIT exams that they would be successful if they worked hard and remained dedicated to their goal.

He said that his family went through a really hard time after the death of his father.

Kumar added that he used to sell papad made by his mother on the streets of Patna, but did not stop teaching the students.

He said that he received a lot of wishes and love from students in India and abroad, after the award's announcement.

He added that the students expressed happiness as if they had themselves won the award.

On his upcoming plans, he said that he intends to increase the number of students in Super 30 and adopt an online teaching method.

He said that he wants to include the children from across India and abroad who want to join Super 30 and are unable to do so.

