I-T raids 22 locations in Lucknow, Kanpur

Lucknow, Aug 31 Income Tax raids are being carried out at 22 places simultaneously in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow and Kanpur in connection with the corruption cases.

According to sources, raids are being carried out on the premises of the contractors associated with UPICON.

Under the action taken by the Income Tax Department, about one-and-a-half dozen officers/employees working in many departments in Uttar Pradesh have come on the radar.

These include Industries Department, Entrepreneurship Development Institute, Entrepreneurship Training Institute, UP Industrial Consultant Limited and some institutes of private sector.

