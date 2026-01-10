I-T sleuths raid several locations linked to businessman in Bihar's Raxaul

Patna, Jan 10 The Income-Tax Department sleuths conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations linked to a prominent businessman in Bihar's Raxaul on Saturday.

The raids are currently underway in Raxaul in East Champaran district, even as the state continues to reel under a severe cold wave and dense fog.

Despite the harsh weather conditions, Income Tax teams reached the town with a convoy of more than a dozen vehicles and launched coordinated search operations.

According to sources, the raids are being held at several establishments connected to businessman Mohammad Kaleem, including his ancestral residence in Bishnupurwa village of Adapur block, a business establishment near Pankaj Chowk on Raxaul Main Road, as well as a jewellery showroom and an automobile showroom in Laxmipur.

The Income Tax officials first cordoned off all the locations before beginning the searches early in the morning.

Following this, teams started verifying documents, scrutinising financial records, and questioning individuals present at the premises.

As news of the raids spread, panic and speculation gripped the city, with discussions dominating public and business circles in the day. The sudden action has drawn widespread attention in the border town.

At present, the Income Tax Department's investigation is ongoing. Officials have not issued any official statement, maintaining strict confidentiality regarding the nature of the probe.

The reasons behind the raids and the extent of alleged tax irregularities are expected to become clear once the investigation concludes.

