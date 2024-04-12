IAF Conducts Heroic Airlift Act to Reattach Soldier's Severed Body Part

An Indian Army Jawan faced a severe injury resulting in the loss of his hand while operating machinery at a forward area unit. With a critical window of 6 to 8 hours for emergency surgery to reattach the limb, swift action was imperative. In response, the Indian Air Force (IAF) promptly deployed a C-130J aircraft within an hour to transport the injured Jawan to the Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital in Delhi for the necessary medical procedure.

Despite the challenges of a night airlift aided by Night Vision Goggles (NVGs) from the Ladakh sector, the IAF successfully transported the personnel to receive urgent medical attention. A dedicated team of medical professionals at the R&R Hospital conducted a successful surgery, setting the Jawan on a hopeful path to recovery.