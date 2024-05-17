IANS Interview: Outpouring of support because of Hemant's hard work, will win all 14 LS seats in J'Khand, says Kalpana Soren

Ranchi, May 17 Kalpana Murmu Soren, wife of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has formally made an entry into politics on March 4, this year.

In the last few months, she has become a key face of the INDIA bloc in Jharkhand. Kalpana Soren is contesting the bypoll from Gandey Assembly seat on a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) ticket.

Moreover, she is also touring the country as a star campaigner for the INDIA bloc. Amid the hectic election campaign, she spoke to IANS in an exclusive interview on a wide range of issues. Here are some excerpts.

IANS: One and a half months after your husband's arrest, you announced your entry into politics on March 4. Exactly three months later, when the election results will be declared on June 4, where do you see yourself?

Kalpana Soren: Public has been showering their love on me after I decided to enter politics. The love I am receiving is because of the hard work and sacrifice of Hemant Soren. I am happy that the public perceives one of their sisters and daughters. I am hopeful that on June 4, because of the immense support from the people of the Gandey Assembly constituency, I will become an elected member of the Jharkhand Assembly.

IANS: Some political analysts predict that after becoming MLA on June 4, Kalpana Soren might also take the chair of Jharkhand Chief Minister. What do you think?

Kalpana Soren: This is a hypothetical question. My priority right now is the Gandey Assembly by-poll and the Lok Sabha elections for 14 seats in the state. I am dedicated to the election campaign as a devoted party worker.

IANS: Has the absence of Hemant Soren affected the INDIA bloc's election campaign in Jharkhand? Are you able to fill the void left by Hemant Soren?

Kalpana Soren: Millions of people in the state who love Hemant Soren are missing him. No one can replace him. His presence makes everyone feel stronger. The slogan 'Hemant hai toh himmat hai' (If Hemant is there, there's courage) stems from the emotions of the people. The public knows that he has been sent to jail under false accusations and conspiracies. Even though he is not physically present among the people, he is with us mentally. As his representative and a party worker, I am conveying his messages to the people.

IANS: The ED has filed a chargesheet against Hemant Soren and preparations are underway to begin a trial. What do you think about this?

Kalpana Soren: Not just me but the entire state knows that Hemant has been falsely accused. The land case for which he was arrested has fallen flat. The ED has not been able to provide a single document or piece of evidence showing that this land belongs to him.

They arrest some people, put them in jail and then put words in their mouths. Just because someone says it verbally, does it become true? Hemant Soren was falsely implicated at the behest of the BJP. He was and will remain untainted. We have faith in the courts.

IANS: Crores of rupees were seized from the house of the servant of Personal Secretary (PS) of a Jharkhand Cabinet Minister and people connected to them. And now, even Minister Alamgir Alam has been arrested. Is this not a case of corruption?

Kalpana Soren: Let me make it clear that if there is any form of corruption, we do not support it. Hemant Soren himself has always taken a strict stance against corruption. What accusations were made against the minister and on what basis he was arrested should be revealed. We will stand with truth and integrity.

I also want to add that sending someone to jail for purely political reasons and targeting opponents selectively is also corruption. The media should expose these forms of corruption as well.

IANS: Sita Soren, your sister-in-law, has left the party and the family and is contesting the elections on a BJP ticket. She is also making several allegations against you...

Kalpana Soren: What she thinks and does is her personal decision. She is our elder sister, and we respect her. Moreover, the public knows everything about our family.

IANS: In the Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand, on one side is the influential face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and on the other hand is your alliance with multiple leaders. What do you think will be the outcome on June 4?

Kalpana Soren: Their focus is on one person, one face, while our face is no different from the faces of millions of people. The veil of their jumlas (empty promises) has been lifted. From our side, the public itself is in the fray. In a democracy, the public always wins. We are confident about winning all 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand and the Gandey assembly seat. There is not much time left for June 4, and the complete picture will be soon in front of everyone.

