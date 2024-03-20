ICAI Reschedules CA Exam Dates in View of Lok Sabha Election 2024

In light of the Lok Sabha elections, officials have announced the rescheduling of exam dates by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Although the chartered accountant exams are still slated for May, the dates have been rearranged from the initial plan.

According to the revised schedule, the intermediate course exam for Group 1 will be held on May 3, 5 and 9. Earlier, the exam was scheduled on May 3, 5 and 7. For Group 2, the intermediate course exam will be held on May 11, 15 and 17. Earlier, the exam was planned on May 9, 11 and 13.

The ICAI has revised the dates for the final exams, with Group 1 now scheduled for May 2, 4, and 8 instead of the previously planned May 2, 4, and 6. Similarly, Group 2 exams will now take place on May 10, 14, and 16, shifting from the earlier dates of May 8, 10, and 12.

Following the Election Commission's announcement of the Lok Sabha elections for April to June 2024, the decision to amend the exam timetable was made. The elections will span seven phases, beginning with 102 Lok Sabha seats in the initial phase on April 19. Vote counting is scheduled for June 4.

It may further be noted that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule mentioned above, being declared a public holiday by the Central Government or any State Government/Local Authority, the ICAI said.

