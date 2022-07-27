IGNOU launches new MBA courses, check details

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced four new MBA programs. The new online programs for MBA will be for Open and Distance Learning (ODL). The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nageshwar Rao announced this news in a virtual ceremony.

Candidates who want to take admission to the program can visit the official website ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. IGNOU in a statement said: “Learners can now choose and join an MBA program in any functional specialization in Human Resource Management, Marketing Management, Financial Management, and Operations Management. The MCom program through Online mode would help working professionals and other learners with the flexibility in terms of time and place for pursuing it."

"MBA and MCom Programmes have been the flagship programs of IGNOU because of its unique offerings, the quality of study materials, flexibility, up-to-date content, and ability to exceed the expectations of all stakeholders," the university added.

Professor Rao said: "All these programs have been revised as per today's requirements and are in line with the recommendations of NEP 2020."