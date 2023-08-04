IISc B’luru, Goa Shipyard Limited, FSID collaborate for AI advancements in shipbuilding, defence

Bengaluru, Aug 4 The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru (IISc), Goa Shipyard Limited and Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID) have officially inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to embark on a transformative journey in developing state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies for the shipbuilding and defence sectors, according to official release on Friday.

This partnership aims to elevate productivity, safety, and defence preparedness while bolstering indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities.

The alliance brings together the expertise of Goa Shipyard Limited, a distinguished leader in the shipbuilding and defence industry, and IISc Bengaluru, known for pioneering cutting-edge technological solutions.

This collaboration is poised to revolutionize the maritime landscape by harnessing the power of AI to address critical challenges and drive innovation.

The collaboration between GSL and IISc Bengaluru aims to revolutionise shipbuilding and defence through AI advancements, focusing on elevating productivity, implementing cutting-edge safety measures, strengthening defence preparedness, and driving indigenous defence manufacturing.

With the implementation of AI-powered predictive analytics and real-time monitoring systems, the alliance aims to ensure safer working conditions, reduce accidents, and safeguard personnel and assets.

Furthermore, the development of advanced AI technologies will provide heightened situational awareness, empowering naval forces to stay vigilant and responsive in defence operations.

Through localised AI development, the collaboration aims to strengthen self-reliance in defence manufacturing, contributing significantly to the nation's strategic autonomy.

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the maritime industry, with potential far-reaching impacts on national security and economic growth.

By combining their expertise, GSL and IISc Bengaluru aim to set new industry benchmarks and lead the way in AI-powered advancements.

