IISER, Bhopal ranks fourth in academic category in Nature Index Rankings 2023

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 17 : The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal has been ranked fourth in academic category and sixth in overall category in Nature Index Rankings 2023.

Besides, the institute has acquired top position among all the IISERs in the country. Last year, the institute got tenth rank in the academic category and 13th rank in the overall category.

The new ranking has been announced based on Nature Index data from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

Director of IISER Bhopal, Prof Siva Umapathy said, "We are happy to see us progress in The Nature Index annual table 2023. At IISER Bhopal, our aim is to build a collaborative research ecosystem by working with academic and industry leaders. The institute's ranking has improved this year as compared to last year and this has happened with the collective efforts from our faculty, students, staff in research, teaching and outreach."

The Nature Index is considered the most competitive and prestigious metric observed closely across the globe to assess the performance of institutions and countries in scientific research. Ranking high in the index is considered a signature of high performance in research globally. For the first time, The Nature Index 2023 Annual Tables track output in high-quality medical journals in addition to four natural-science categories.

Along with this, IISER Bhopal is continuously consolidating its position in the National and International rankings and has secured 60th place in NIRF Ranking 2023 (National Institutional Ranking Framework). The Institute has gained rank 281-290 in the overall category of the QS Asia Ranking 2023. The Institute has also been ranked 57th (National Rank, out of 70 in the 1500 Institutes) in the Times Higher Education 2023 World Ranking.

Established by the Ministry of Education (then Ministry of Human Resource & Development), Government of India, in 2008, IISER Bhopal is the youngest of the first five IISERs. In a decade, the Institute has received several distinctions, duly carving out its own position in the national and international arena.

With a vision to provide high-quality education to students and contribute to society through its research, IISER Bhopal is the first IISER to have been declared by the Ministry of Education for project completion.

