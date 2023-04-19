Illegal madrasas, institutions where fundamentalism being taught, will be reviewed: MP CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 19 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired a meeting regarding the law and order situation in the state here on Wednesday.

According to the CMO, during the meeting, CM Chouhan instructed the officials to review the illegal madrasas and institutions where fundamentalism is being taught.

Chouhan said that bigotry and extremism would not be tolerated at all in the state. He also instructed the official to keep an eye on social media and to identify those who write misleading news, insensitive content, radical comments and take necessary action against them.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the police personnel for the good action taken by them in the past. He specially praised the action taken against Naxalites in Balaghat. Besides, he appreciated the police administration for removing the encroachment in Burhanpur and instructed that such problems should be ended.

The CM further instructed the officials to keep a constant watch that liquor should not be sold from anywhere else after the closure of the Ahatas (a place attached to liquor shops to facilitate drinking) in the state. If found then take action against them and destroy such places.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra, MP Chief Secretary (CS) Iqbal Singh Bains, MP Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Additional Director General of Police (ADG Intelligence), Principal Secretary Home, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Chief Minister Anshuman Singh were present in the meeting.

