Illegal online betting: ED freezes Rs 5.87 cr

New Delhi, Aug 26 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said it has freezed Rs 5.87 crore in the form of balances available in the bank accounts of various individuals and entities in a case related to illegal online betting in Bengaluru under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED started investigation based on an FIR registered by Vivek Nagar Police Station, Bengaluru on a complaint received from the office of Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI), Bengaluru alleging involvement of companies in online gambling, betting and suspicious illegal activities.

The ED investigation revealed that different companies were registered by the accused persons Shyamala N, and Umar Farooq using the documents of other persons.

The HR manager of the companies has illegally purchased many sim cards and linked them to bank accounts for transacting online.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor