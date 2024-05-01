IMD forecasts heatwave across several states in 1st week of May

New Delhi, May 1 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecast heatwave conditions in several states across the country during the first week of May.

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over south Peninsular India till May 3 and east India till May 2, and gradually improve thereafter, the IMD said.

Heatwave conditions are also likely over Maharashtra and Gujarat during the next 5 days and over Central India during May 3-5, it further stated.

The IMD has forecast that maximum temperatures in the range of 44-47 degrees Celsius are likely to continue in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Rayalaseema till May 3, and decrease thereafter.

Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets in Rayalaseema in the next 3 days and heat wave conditions during the subsequent two days, it added.

Heatwave conditions are also very likely in isolated pockets in Telangana, interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam in the next 4-5 days; in Kerala on May 1 and May 2, and in Tamil Nadu during May 1-3.

On the other hand, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds are very likely to continue in northeast India till May 2, the forecast added.

The IMD also said that rainfall activity is likely over south peninsular India with isolated to scattered, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in most parts of south India during May 5-8.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor