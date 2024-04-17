IMD Issues Heatwave Alert for Multiple States Till April 20

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for several states until April 20, cautioning residents about anticipated high temperatures throughout the week. While certain regions brace for scorching heat, the weather agency has also issued warnings for rainfall and thunderstorms across multiple northern states.

According to its most recent forecast, the IMD has indicated that heatwave conditions are expected to persist in parts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan, Saurashtra and Kutch, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, as well as Telangana for the next five days.

The IMD has further advised individuals to take precautions against heat exposure, such as wearing lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting cotton clothing, covering the head, and using a cloth, hat, or umbrella for shade. Heatwave conditions are defined as occurring when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for plains and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more for hilly regions.

The weather department also indicated that heatwave conditions are likely to occur in isolated pockets of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal from April 16 to 20, in north Konkan, Saurashtra, and Kutch from Tuesday to Wednesday, in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from Wednesday to Thursday, and in Telangana from Tuesday to Thursday.

As heatwave conditions persist in select southern and eastern states this week, northern states are experiencing relief from the sweltering temperatures with a new bout of rainfall. The IMD forecasts isolated to scattered rains, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, across multiple states including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan from April 18 to 20. Cloudy skies and cool winds are expected in Delhi and other NCR cities on April 17, setting the stage for a temporary respite from the heat.

