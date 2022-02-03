IMD predicts dense fog conditions over Northen India for next 2 days

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted dense fog conditions in the isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next two days.

According to a statement issued by the IMD, "Dense Fog conditions in isolated pockets in the night and morning hours very likely over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on during next 2 days."

As per the IMD, the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius at 1:27 pm today while the maximum is expected to touch 17 degrees Celsius.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor