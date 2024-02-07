IMD Predicts Seasonal Shift: Rain Expected Between February 10th and 12th

Recent observations indicate a notable shift in our weather patterns, with daytime temperatures experiencing a significant rise due to the intense rays of the sun. This increase has also begun to impact nighttime conditions, leading to a more standard atmospheric behavior with occasional fluctuations. On Tuesday, a minimum temperature surge of three degrees was recorded, indicative of the prevailing warmth. Moreover, maximum temperatures have shown an upward trend.

According to the latest update from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Tuesday morning saw the emergence of intense sun rays, contributing to the temperature surge. As the day progressed, a steady increase in temperature was noted, with the IMD reporting a maximum temperature of 31.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 18 degrees Celsius. Comparatively, on Monday, the maximum temperature stood at 30.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded at 15.2 degrees Celsius. Looking ahead, the weather department anticipates further changes in the weather pattern post-Thursday. The IMD forecasts ongoing light fluctuations, possibly accompanied by a decline in temperature. Additionally, there's a chance of intermittent heavy rain.

