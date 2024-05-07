IMD Warns of Heatwave in South India on May 7; Rajasthan and West MP to Face Sweltering Conditions from May 8-10

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating the likelihood of heatwave conditions prevailing over South Peninsular India on May 7th, with expectations for them to subside subsequently. Additionally, IMD anticipates a fresh spell of heatwave to affect Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh from May 8th to May 10th, 2024.

A wet spell, coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds, is highly probable across East and South Peninsular India until May 11th.

i. Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail over south Peninsular India today, the 07th May and abate thereafter.

— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 7, 2024

Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds will persist in Northeast India until May 7 due to cyclonic circulations in Assam and Bihar, along with strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal. Over the next week, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura can expect widespread to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms. Bengaluru will have a hot and sunny day on May 7 with temperatures up to 38.8°C, though a chance of light to moderate rain and thundershowers is expected later in the day after heavy rains the previous day.

As Karnataka prepares for elections in 14 crucial segments today, voters face scorching temperatures reminiscent of a heatwave. Despite sporadic showers across the state, temperatures soar between 38 and 44 degrees Celsius in numerous districts, heightening the difficulty for voters as they make their way to the polling stations.

