Increased police deployment surrounds new Parliament building prior to inauguration ceremony

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the inauguration of the new Parliament building in the national capital on Sunday, May 28, security measures have been significantly strengthened around the premises. More than 70 police personnel have been assigned to patrol and maintain a heightened presence in and around the area. Delhi Police Special CP Deepender Pathak said.

The Delhi Police have been alerted about some troublemakers who might paint disrespectful slogans against the Prime Minister and India on the walls of the new Parliament building.

#WATCH | Our focus is to maintain law and order situation and carry out the program (inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building) tomorrow. We will ensure enough police deployment for tomorrow's event: Delhi Police Special CP Deepender Pathak pic.twitter.com/KblCPKRLhS — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023

Deepender Pathak stated that the primary focus of the Delhi Police is to maintain law and order and ensure the absence of any unfavourable incidents. Speaking to news agency ANI, he emphasized their commitment to carrying out the program, referring to the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building scheduled for the next day. Pathak assured that sufficient police deployment would be in place to facilitate a successful and peaceful event.

A total of 19 opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Samajwadi Party (SP), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have decided to abstain from the event.