India, Brazil hold first '2+2' political and military dialogue in New Delhi

New Delhi, March 14 The first-ever 2+2 political and military dialogue was held between India, and one of its key BRICS partners, Brazil, in New Delhi on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in bilateral relations.

The discussions focused on defence, space, energy, critical minerals, tech, counter-terrorism, and regional, multilateral, and other issues of mutual interest, a post on X by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"Energising India-Brazil strategic partnership! First ever (2+2) India-Brazil Political and Military Dialogue held in New Delhi today," the Ministry of External Affairs said in the post.

The discussions were co-chaired by Additional Secretary G.V. Srinivas and Joint Secretary Vishwesh Negi from India and Marcelo Camara, Director at the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, and Rear Admiral Fernando de Luca Marques de Oliviera from Brazil.

At a trade session in Kolkata last month, Brazilian Ambassador to India, Kenneth Haczynski Da Nobrega, said that its partnership with India will focus on defence, agriculture, and energy sectors.

The dialogue comes after Brazil's Embraer Defense & Security and Mahindra group signed an MoU to jointly fulfil the acquisition of the C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft by the Indian Air Force in its upcoming Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) procurement project.

The MoU was signed on February 9 at the Embassy of Brazil in New Delhi, according to a release by Embraer.

As part of the MoU, they will engage with the Indian Air Force to identify the next steps of the MTA programme. In addition, they will also contact the local aerospace industry in India to start developing the industrialisation plan for the project, according to the release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor