‘India Energy Week 2026’ to focus on boosting energy security, catalysing investment

New Delhi, Jan 6 The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Tuesday that the 'India Energy Week (IEW) 2026' will return to Goa from January 27–30, bringing together ministers from across the world, global CEOs, policymakers, financial institutions, academia and technology providers at a critical juncture for the global energy sector.

As the first major international energy gathering of the year, ‘IEW 2026’ will focus on strengthening energy security, catalysing investment and advancing practical and scalable pathways for decarbonisation.

“IEW 2026 will serve as a key platform for dialogue and cooperation. Building on the momentum of previous editions, the event is expected to welcome participants from over 120 countries,” according to an official statement.

The 2025 edition saw participation from over 68,000 attendees, 570 exhibitors and 5,400 conference delegates, with 100 conference sessions featuring more than 540 global speakers.

The 2026 edition will expand further, reinforcing IEW’s position among the world’s leading energy dialogue platforms.

Hosted by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and jointly organised by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) and dmg events, IEW 2026 provides a neutral and globally connected forum for cooperation on energy security, affordability and sustainability.

Delegations from the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region are expected to participate, underlining India Energy Week’s growing role in global energy diplomacy.

According to the International Energy Agency’s World Energy Outlook 2025, India alone is projected to account for more than 23 per cent of global incremental energy demand by 2050, largest for any country.

Against this backdrop, IEW 2026 will bring policymakers and industry leaders together to deliberate on strengthening resilient energy systems and accelerating the clean energy transition.

India’s ethanol blending programme has emerged as a global benchmark, delivering significant outcomes including cumulative foreign exchange savings of Rs 1.59 lakh crore since 2014, reduction of 813 lakh metric tonnes of carbon di-oxide emissions, substitution of 270 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil, payments of Rs 2.32 lakh crore to ethanol distillers by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and Rs 1.39 lakh crore paid directly to farmers.

India has continued to strengthen domestic exploration and infrastructure to enhance long-term energy security. Petrol retail outlets have expanded from around 52,000 in 2014 to over one lakh in 2025. CNG stations have increased from about 968 to more than 8,477, while PNG household connections have risen from 25 lakh to over 1.59 crore.

The natural gas pipeline network has expanded by around 66 per cent to over 25,923 km, and City Gas Distribution coverage now extends to the entire country, excluding islands. Despite global volatility in energy prices, India has maintained price stability for consumers.

