India Expresses 'Serious Concern' Over Israel-Iran Tensions, Calls for Immediate De-escalation

Iran Attack on Israel with drone strikes on its soil. This was in response to the attack on its consulate in Syria. India Ministry of External Affairs has released statement on west Asia situation saying that they are deeply concerned over the escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran which is emphasizing the threat posed to regional peace and security. In an official statement released today, the MEA called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions, urging both parties to exercise restraint and refrain from further violence.

"We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region. We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy.We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region."