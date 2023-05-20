India-Indonesia bilateral exercise 'Samudra Shakti' concludes in South China Sea

New Delhi [India], May 20 : The fourth edition of the Indo-Indonesia bilateral Exercise Samudra Shakti-23 concluded in the South China Sea.

The sea phase held from May 17 to 19, 2023 witnessed the participation of Anti Submarine Warfare corvette INS Kavaratti with an integral Chetak helicopter and a Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

The Indonesian Navy assets included KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda with an integral helicopter Panther and a CN 235 Maritime Patrol Aircraft. A series of complex exercises including tactical manoeuvres, weapon firings, helicopter operations, Air defence and Anti-Submarine warfare exercises were undertaken that enhanced inter-operability between the two navies.

The sea phase was preceded by a fruitful harbour phase which saw professional interactions, tabletop exercises and sports exchanges.

The successful completion of Exercise Samudra Shakti-23 illustrated the strong partnership between India and Indonesia and reaffirmed the commitment of both navies to promote peace and stability in the region through cooperative engagements.

Exercise Samudra Shakti was aimed at enhancing interoperability, jointness and mutual cooperation between the two navies, the Eastern Naval Command said in the press release.

Samudra Shakti -23 showcased the high level of interoperability between the two navies and their shared commitment towards peace and stability in the region.

