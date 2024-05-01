India, Israel carry out joint security drill in Delhi

New Delhi, May 1 The Embassy of Israel in Delhi in collaboration with the Indian security forces conducted a joint security drill in the national capital, the Embassy said on Wednesday.

The primary objective of the drill was to assess and synchronise the readiness of the security forces to counter potential future threats effectively.

Addressing the event, Naor Gilon, the Ambassador of Israel to India, emphasised the significance of the security drill. saying, “This joint security drill with Indian security forces marks a significant milestone. We extend our gratitude for their efforts. These collaborative exercises strengthen the two nations' cooperation in security and defence and reinforce our shared commitment to global stability. We remain steadfast in our determination to foster continued collaboration for a safer world.”

The exercise witnessed the involvement of various agencies, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Delhi Police, the National Security Guard, and local emergency services such as the fire department and traffic police.

Elite units from the participating agencies were activated in simulated scenarios, while the Delhi Traffic Police managed traffic control in the vicinity. The exercise served as a platform for both Israeli and Indian forces to refine their coordination, communication, and operational procedures, thereby strengthening their joint efforts against terrorism.

