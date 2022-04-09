India logs 1,150 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

India logged 1,150 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 0.25 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The active caseload in the country stands at 11,365 which is 0.03 per cent of the total number of cases.

As many as 1,194 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,25,01,196. The recovery rate currently in the country stands at 98.76 per cent.

According to the Ministry, 83 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,21,656.

4,66,362 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. With this, 79.34 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far with a weekly positivity rate of 0.23 per cent.

As far as the vaccination is concerned, 14,79,544 COVID vaccine doses were administered during this period taking the total number of vaccines jabbed under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive to 1,85,55,07,496.

( With inputs from ANI )

