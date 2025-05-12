India-Pakistan Ceasefire: Donald Trump Claims the US Administration Stopped Nuclear War

On Monday, US President Donald Trump asserted that the US administration helped broker an immediate ceasefire between India and Pakistan, which resulted in an instant cessation of all air, sea, and land-based military operations. "On Saturday, my administration helped broker an immediate ceasefire, I think a permanent one between India and Pakistan - the countries having a lot of nuclear weapons," Trump stated to reporters. Trump commended India's and Pakistan's leadership for their courage and discernment in a time of extreme stress.

#WATCH | On India-Pakistan understanding, US President Donald Trump says, "...We stopped a nuclear conflict. I think it could have been a bad nuclear war. Millions of people could have been killed. I also want to thank VP JD Vance and Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, for their… pic.twitter.com/9upYIqKzd1 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

Addressing the reporters he said, "I'm very proud to let you know that the leadership of Indian and Pakistan was unwavering and powerful, but unwavering in both cases - they really were from the standpoint of having the strength and the wisdom and fortitude to fully know and to understand the gravity of the situation."

Additionally, he asserted that US commercial leverage contributed to the reduction of hostilities. He said, “We helped a lot, and we also helped with trade... I said. Come on, we're going to do a lot of trade with you guys. Let's stop it, let's stop it. If you stop it, we're doing trade. If you don't stop it, we're not going to do any trade. People have never really used trade the way I used it. By that, I can tell you, and all of a sudden they said. I think we're gonna stop, and they have.”

